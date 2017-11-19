Car torched after Newport News carjacking victim shot in arm, buttocks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- Police in Newport News are investigating an early morning shooting and carjacking, according to WTKR.

The call came in at 4:16 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Bailey Court.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm and buttocks.

He was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim was inside his car when an unknown man approached the vehicle. Another unknown man also approached. One of the men pulled out a gun and told the man to get out of the car and lay down.

The victim was then shot in the arm and leg. The two men got into the victim's car and drove away.

A neighbor heard shots and screaming.

“It was like two gun shots and then I heard a car squeal off," Racquel Bartlett said. "And immediately when you hear gunshots, you drop down and I heard somebody start screaming for help."

Shortly after, officers found the victim's car on fire in the 100 block of Jenness Lane. The vehicle was burned to the frame.