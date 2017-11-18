Thomas Jefferson comes up short against Culpeper 14-7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, Va. - Despite missing one of their two-headed monster in the backfield, the Thomas Jefferson Vikings came about a yard short of potentially advancing in the 3A playoffs before falling to Culpeper 14-7.

Jalen Jackson sat out the game with a boot on his injured foot. Anwar Wilson-Bradley shouldered the load with 148 yards on the ground and the Vikings only score.

Culpeper quarterback Javae Coleclough ran for 248 yards and a score and Noah Staton added the second Blue Devils touchdown.

Wilson-Bradley marched the Vikings all the way down inside the Culpeper 5 for the tying score, but with less than 10 seconds to play, the Vikings fumbled and Culpeper recovered to clinch the win.

TJ's best season in over a generation comes to an end at 8-4, while Culpeper (6-6) advances to face James Monroe.