Spiders win Capital Cup; VSU’s season ends in 1st round of playoffs

A look back at Saturday's slate of College Football games around the state, Virginia Tech beat Pittsburgh 20-14 on Senior Day at Lane Stadium. Senior Cam Phillips had eight catches for 117 yards and a touchdown in the win.

UVA fell at Miami 44-28. Cavaliers quarterback Kurt Benkert threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns but also threw a pick six as the Cavs blew two 14 point leads in the game.

The Richmond Spiders reclaimed the Capital Cup after they beat William & Mary 27-20. Spiders quarterback Kyle Lauletta scored two touchdowns in his final regular season game as Richmond's quarterback. Former Henrico standout Xavier Goodall rushed for a career high 180 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

JMU won the outright CAA regular season title for the second year in a row after they beat Elon 31-3. Dukes quarterback Bryan Schor scored three touchdowns in JMU's 23rd straight win.

Virginia State's run in the NCAA Division II playoffs ended in the first round as they fell to West Georgia 34-9. Trojans running back Trent Cannon was held to a season low 65 yards rushing as VSU ended their year at 10-1.