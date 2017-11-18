× Mark seeks forever home that provides him with the love he deserves

RICHMOND, Va. — Mark is an active, smart young boy. He has a vast vocabulary and enjoys reading, making crafts out of paper, playing with animals and playing video games. He hopes to become an engineer or a police officer one day.

Mark also enjoys spending time with family, especially his brother. He is very inquisitive and has a great memory. Often times, Mark will remember times and dates of upcoming events and likes to follow schedules as accurately as possible.

Mark would like to find a forever home that will provide him with the attention and love that he greatly deserves. Mark is very loving and would thrive in a consistent, stable home environment.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts –A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.