Hermitage takes down Varina 21-7

Henrico, VA - Hermitage scored three touchdowns by three different players as they advance to the Region 5B State Quarterfinals for the second time in three years after a 21-7 victory over Varina.

Panthers running back Webster Hill got the scoring started for Hermitage on an 11 yard touchdown to make it 7-0 Panthers. He rushed for 90 yards on 18 carries in the game.

A Stevie Richardson 10 yard touchdown for Varina would tie the game at 7 before the Panthers' defense would make their presence known. JMU commit Mateo Jackson would picked off a Brion Logan pass and returned it 21 yards for a score to make 14-7 Panthers. Hermitage would have three interceptions in the game.

In the fourth quarter, the Panthers would go into their bag of tricks to make it 21-7 on a 72 yard flea flicker from James Carney to Ali Jennings for the final score.

Hermitage would rack up 322 yards of total offense and held the Blue Devils to 188 yards of offense to include just 50 yards through the air.