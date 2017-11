Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Goochland, VA - Goochland bounced back from their first deficit of the season to score 20 unanswered points in the second quarter en route to a 42-20 over Amelia to improve to 12-0 this season.

The Bulldogs rushed for 255 yards and four touchdowns while attempting only one pass, which was a 71 yard touchdown by Devin McCray to Dallas Holmes. McCray accounted for three touchdowns; two rushing and one passing.

Goochland's defense forced three Amelia turnovers and turned them into two td's.