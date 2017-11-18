Dinwiddie survives against Eastern View 40-37

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dinwiddie, Va. - Ky'Mon Pope had 163 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns on the ground, but the Dinwiddie Generals still needed a late William Anspauch field goal to get past Eastern View 40-37.

Pope also threw for 164 yards, but the Cyclones built a 16-3 first half lead behind quarterback Matt Lowery, who threw for 363 yards on the night, including an 80 yard strike to Zach Thomas. But Lowery was also picked off twice, one by Blake Williams who returned it 35 yards for a score that gave the Generals the first half lead.

The teams were separated by just 1 yard of total offense, but the Generals outrushed Eastern View 275-77 and held the ball for 7 minutes longer. Zyan Sturdivant added 114 yard rushing for Dinwiddie and a touchdown.

The Generals are now 12-0 for the second straight year, and will host Louisa in next week's state semifinal. Eastern View finishes their season 11-1.