Former President Barack Obama speaks at The Richmond Forum

RICHMOND, Va. — Former President Barack Obama will speak at The Richmond Forum Saturday night when the series kicks off its 32nd season.

“President Obama is, by far, the speaker most requested by our subscribers for next season,” Forum Executive Director Bill Chapman said in a post in April on The Richmond Forum website.

In addition to his remarks, Mr. Obama will answer questions from the audience at the Altria Theater.

Former presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush, have all participated in The Richmond Forum, according to the organization’s website.

Other 2017-2018 Richmond Forum speakers include actress Glenn Close, entrepreneur Peter Diamandis, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, and MSNBC Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough.

If you saw President Obama in Richmond, share your story by uploading photos to the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.