1 dead in Henrico double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person is dead and another is suffering from life-threatening injuries following a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 4200 block of Fayette Circle just before 1 a.m. Upon arrival, they found two individuals suffering from life-threatening injuries.

One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story.