Weekend Events: Illuminate & Santa’s Village & Terracotta Army at VMFA

RICHMOND, Va. —

November 7- December 31

4th Annual Illuminate Light Show and Santa’s Village, Friday, November 17 – December 31, open nightly at 5:00 pm, rain or shine and on holidays. Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village, Central Virginia’s largest drive-thru Christmas light show, opens Friday, at Meadow Event Park in Doswell. The route consists of over 1.5 miles of dazzling Christmas lights, synchronized to music on your own radio. Hundreds of thousands of LED lights, dozens of displays and Christmas songs make for the perfect annual family tradition. After the journey through the Christmas lights, visitors can enjoy Santa’s Village featuring pictures with Santa, entertainment, shopping, hot and cold food items and delicious treats. Pets are welcome in Santa’s Village every Tuesday night through Christmas Eve. For details visit http://www.illuminatelightshow.com/.

November 18, 2017 – March 11, 2018

Ten life-size terracotta figures, including warriors and a cavalry horse, that protected the tomb of China’s First Emperor are on display at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in “Terracotta Army: Legacy of the First Emperor of China.” The exhibition will showcase more than 130 works of art, drawn from the collections of 14 art museums and archaeological institutes across the Shaanxi province in China, and will tell the story of how the Qin state developed into an empire under Ying Zheng (259-210 BC), who unified China and declared himself Qin Shihuang, or the First Emperor of Qin. VMFA Director Alex Nyerges says, “The Terracotta Army is one of the most important archaeological discoveries of the 20th century. In our 80-year history, Terracotta Army will be the first exhibition organized by VMFA that is devoted to the art and archaeology of ancient China,” “From the featured objects, our audience will learn about the First Emperor’s political and cultural innovation and legacy, as well as gain a better understanding about ancient Chinese cultural history as part of world civilization.” Timed admission tickets for the exhibition are now on sale. The exhibition is free for VMFA members, children ages 6 and under, and active-duty military personnel and their immediate families; $20 for adults, $16 for seniors 65+, and $10 for youth ages 7-17 and college students with ID. Visitors can reserve tickets online http://reservations.vmfa.museum/state/info.aspx?ActivityID=4461 or by phone at 804.340.1405. The exhibition catalogue can be ordered online http://vmfashop.com/ or by calling the VMFA Shop at 804.340.1525. Terracotta Army, which includes more than 40 objects never shown before in the United States, will be on display at VMFA from November 18, 2017 to March 11, 2018.

November 18

Brunswick Stew & Stout will take place on Saturday, from 11am-4pm in Shockoe Bottom at 1615 East Broad Street. Stew Masters from across Virginia are

lining up to win over your hearts and tastebuds with their spectacular stews! What makes this particular Brunswick Stew Festival so special?? All of the stews you will eat on Saturday will be made from scratch onsite! Stew Masters will begin cooking at midnight onsite the night before the competition to serve you the freshest stews on the 18th. Stew will be available for purchase by the sample, quart, and pint. Make sure you get there early before it all runs out! A delicious selection of stouts will round out your stew experience, and live music by Andrew Alli & the Mainline will keep you dancing throughout the afternoon. Come on down and get you some stew! For details visit https://enrichmond.org/.

November 18, 2017 & January 27, 2018

GRASP (GReat Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc.) is holding several FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) completion and financial aid information events during the upcoming months that are FREE and open to the public. Below are the dates, locations, and contact information for making appointments. Belmont Library (Richmond) – Wednesdays from 6-8 pm – FAFSA and/or financial aid assistance. Call (804) 527-7772 for appointment or visit library on Wednesdays at that time.

FAFSA Completion events – Richmond Public Library, Main Branch

Saturday, November 18, 10 am – 4 pm

Saturday, January 27, 10 am – 4 pm

Call (804) 527-7772 to make appointment.

Additional financial aid information is available at the GRASP website, www.grasp4va.org.

November 18 – 19

53rd annual Craft + Design at Main Street Station’s newly renovated train shed Saturday & Sunday. The museum-quality show has garnered national accolades and a reputation for showcasing the finest in contemporary crafts. Awards are presented in ceramics, precious metals, glass, wood and recycled materials, contemporary design, innovative use of traditional craft materials and fiber.

Saturday, November 18 – 9:30-11 a.m. Rise + Shine Breakfast; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. General admission shopping

Sunday, November 19; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. General admission shopping Weekend Pass. Details visit https://www.visarts.org/events/craft-design-show/.

Sunday – 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Ashland/Hanover Olde Time Holiday Parade, The largest service event of the year is held on the Sunday before Thanksgiving each year, and The Ashland Kiwanis Club plans and puts on the Parade for Ashland’s residents and members of the public from all over the region. Traditionally, more than 100 units participate in the Parade. Parade begins at 2:30 p.m. at the corner of Thompson and S. Snead Streets. Details visit http://www.ashlandvakiwanis.org/Page/3626?event=107612.