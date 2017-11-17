The MAK hosts a LIVE Bollywood Concert this Saturday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The MAK (Mahila Adhyan Kendra) organization was created in 1965 with a mission to help educate women and children in rural and underserved areas across the United States and India. Probodh and Simran Chiplunkar visit and fill us in on the organization’s work and their upcoming MAK Musical Night, a Bollywood Concert featuring musicians and performers from across the country! Probodh serenades us with a little taste of the music you’ll hear at the show happening tomorrow, Saturday, November 18th at 3pm at Deep Run High School. All proceeds benefit MAK and for more information on the organization and to purchase tickets to the event please visit https://www.makdewas.org/.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MAK MUSICAL NIGHT}