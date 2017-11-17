× Dead man found on Richmond driveway

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Richmond neighborhood.

Police were called to the 2100 block of South Kinsley Avenue, off Broad Rock Boulevard, after the man’s body was discovered on the driveway of a home in the South Richmond community.

Police have not yet said how the man died, or if investigators were looking for suspects associated with the man’s death.

Witnesses can send news tips of photos here.

Anyone with information about the man’s death was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story.