Son accused of killing mother indicted on murder charges

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico man accused of killing his mother last month has been indicted on second degree murder charges.

Police found 61-year-old Barbara Gary unresponsive inside of her Americana Drive apartment off Parham Road.

Gary was found shot to death, according to Crime Insider sources.

Last month, CBS 6 reported that Hill, who lived with his mom in the apartment, was named a person of interest. At that point, Hill was already in police custody on breaking and entering charges.

There is no word on a possible motive in the alleged killing.

Hill is due back in court on November 22.