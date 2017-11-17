Lakeside home surrounded by police after bank robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. -- Dozens of law enforcement officers shut down Willis Lane, just off Dumbarton Road, on Friday morning.

The roadway was blocked at Dumbarton as officers, in tactical gear and many carrying long gun weapons, surrounded the home. A Wells Fargo bank in the 5600 block of Brook Road, near the shuttered Martin's, was robbed early Friday, Henrico Police confirmed.

The investigation led officers to Willis Lane and then a service dog tracked directly to the home.

Police arrested two individuals, according to Crime Insider sources. Lt. Chris Garrett could not confirm arrests at this time.

The suspects left the bank with a bag full of cash. They traveled down Brook Run Drive, often used as a short between the shopping center and Lakeside residents.

No one was harmed during the bank robbery or follow-up investigation.

Developing.