Hour-by-hour Forecast: When we’ll see 🌧️ rain this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will increase and thicken the clouds across the region on Saturday. Most of the area will be dry during the day, but a few showers are possible across extreme northern Virginia. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Rain will be near the Interstate 81 corridor by around 9 or 10 pm, then move into central Virginia closer to midnight.

We will see a few hours of showers Saturday night until around daybreak on Sunday. Some rain will still be east of Richmond early in the morning.

We will see rapid clearing by mid to late morning. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with gusty breezes and highs in the low to mid 50s.

Dry weather is expected for the majority of next week. Travel weather Wednesday through Friday should be pretty decent.

