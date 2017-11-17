× Father finds man in teen girl’s closet with her underwear and pictures, police say

PHOENIX – A Phoenix father came home to find a man inside his daughter’s closet with the girl’s underwear and pictures, according to KTVK.

Police arrested Michael Zabalza Ruelas, of Glendale, who is facing one count of second-degree burglary.

Police said on Thursday, Nov. 9, the family arrived home when they noticed their dog was barking at the closet.

The father went to investigate and found Ruelas inside with photos of his 16-year-old daughter, her underwear and lotion, police said.

The father then threatened to hit Ruelas with a crowbar and he took off out of the house, court documents said. He then drove away and the mother was able to get his license plate number, police said.

Officers later spotted the suspect driving by the house and he was pulled over.

After being arrested, police said Ruelas admitted to getting into the house through a window and “collected panties from different laundry baskets inside the house.”

Ruelas said he took some of the underwear with him when he left the house, and the clothing items were inside the car when he was pulled over, according to police.

He made his first court appearance and bond was set at $3,500.

He’s had several run-ins with the law, including DUI, false reporting and failure to appear for a driving on a suspended license charge.