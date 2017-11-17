Danica Patrick retiring from full-time NASCAR racing

An emotional Danica Patrick announced Friday that 2017 will be her last year as a full-time driver and she will retire after competing in the 2018 Daytona 500 and Indy 500.

“My sister told me I was supposed to get emotional,” she said, wiping tears from her eyes. “I said I wouldn’t.”

Patrick competed in the IndyCar series for six full seasons and became the first woman to win a race. She then transitioned to NASCAR, where she raced for six full seasons.

She became the woman to drive first full-time in NASCAR’s top-division.

Well…. 2018 Daytona 500 and Indy 500 here I come. 🙌🏼 A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Nov 17, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

Patrick became the first woman to win the pole position for the Daytona 500 in 2013, her first full year as a NASCAR Sprint Cup Driver. With that accomplishment, she also became the first woman to win a pole at any NASCAR top-division race.

Despite those accolades, Patrick said she hopes she is remembered as a good driver, not by her gender.

So, what’s next for Danica Patrick? The 35-year-old says she’s open to doing some TV work.