Contemporary Jewelry Maker Tara Locklear

RICHMOND, Va. – The Visual Arts Center of Richmond is celebrating its 53rd Annual Craft + Design Show and has selected North Carolina based jewelry maker Tara Locklear as this year’s featured artist. Tara uses materials such as recycled skateboards and cast cement to make her beautiful one-of-a-kind pieces. The artist created a special necklace just for the event and showcases it’s sister piece LIVE on our show. Tara also walks us through the steps she takes to create her art. The Craft + Design Show is November 17th through 19th at the newly renovated Historic Main Street Station. For more information please visit https://www.visarts.org/events/craft-design-show/ and https://taralocklear.com/.