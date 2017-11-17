Chef Malcolm Mitchell is BACK with a Bison Burger

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef & Restaurateur Malcolm Mitchell reunites with Jess in the new Virginia This Morning kitchen after 5 long years! Malcolm prepares for us a Bison Burger, cooked in duck fat and topped with smoked blue cheese, shiitake mushrooms, onion jam, and crispy shallots. Malcolm has had a busy past few years participating in television cooking shows such as ‘Food Network Star’ and ‘Beat Bobby Flay’; but he’s back in the River City opening his newest eatery ‘Lower 48’ as part of the restaurant group Matador. For more information please visit https://www.facebook.com/lower48rva/