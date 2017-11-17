× Buckingham sheriff says 74-year-old man’s death suspicious; wants tips

BUCKINGHAM, Va. – The death of a 74-year-old man is being investigated as an unattended death under suspicious circumstances.

Deputies summoned to the scene found Marshall “Peter” MacArthur Newton, age 74, deceased, on Friday, Nov.10. He lived in the 7600 block of Bridgeport Road (State Route 652) in the Arvonia area of Buckingham County.

The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, are currently investigating his death.

“My heart and prayers go out to the family for their loss. My hope is to bring the necessary closure to the family as quickly as possible and I offer my sincere condolences,” said Sheriff Kid. “However, this is an active investigation and I must ask the community for their assistance.”

The sheriff asked anyone who may have seen or heard from Mr. Newton within the past two weeks, or may have seen any suspicious individuals or vehicles in the area, or noticed anyone with him, to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office at 434-969-1772. Any caller who wishes to remain anonymous may do so.