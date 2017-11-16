RICHMOND, Va. – Debut novelist Jade Chang’s book, “The Wangs vs. The World” was selected as the winner of the 2017 VCU Cabell First Novelist Award. Jade, who has worked as an arts and culture journalist and editor for years at a variety of publications, visits and shares the inspiration for her story. Jade will be honored Thursday, November 16th at 7pm at the James Branch Cabell Library lecture hall on the VCU campus. For more information on the author and event please visit http://www.thewangs.com/ and https://www.library.vcu.edu/about/events/2017-18/first-novelist-2017.html