Tara McClary Reeve’s heartwarming new children’s book

RICHMOND, Va. – Award Winning Author Tara McClary Reeves visits our studio to share her latest children’s book, ‘Is your dad a pirate?’. This heartwarming tale is based on Tara’s own childhood as the daughter of a decorated Marine Veteran. ‘Is your daddy a pirate?’ tells the story of a family embracing their father after he returns from war badly wounded. This book hopes to inspire an open dialogue and diminish disability stigmas surrounding the sacrifices made by American Veterans and their families. For more information you can visit https://www.isyourdadapirate.com/