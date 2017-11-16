Sweet Leanne’s Mint Bailey’s Fudge

RICHMOND, Va.- Sweet Leanne Fletcher, baker extraordinaire, visits our kitchen to whip up a Mint Bailey’s Fudge. This delicious and chocolatey dessert is simple to prepare and fun to embellish with your favorite candy treats. You can visit Leanne at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St., in Richmond and at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

Sweet Leanne’s Mint Baileys Fudge

Ingredients:

· 3 1/2 cups milk chocolate chips about 21 ounces

· 1 cup sweetened condensed milk

· 1/4 cup Baileys

· 1 tsp vanilla extract

· 1/2 tsp mint extract

· 1/2 cup Andes baking chips

Instructions:

1. Line an 8 by 8 inch pan with aluminum foil.

2. In a large bowl combine the chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk. Microwave for one minute, stir, and microwave for 30 seconds.

3. Stir in the Baileys, vanilla and mint extract until smooth. Pour into the prepared pan and top with the baking chips. Press in slightly.

4. Cover and refrigerate for four hours until firm.