Pothole and alley blitz: City exceeds goals, filling more than 23,000 potholes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Months after launching their pothole blitz and alley maintenance program, the City of Richmond and Mayor Levar Stoney announced the results Thursday.

Stoney announced the Department of Public Works repaired nearly 1,600 alleys in the city, 300 more than their goal of 1,300 alleys.

The Mayor thanked crews for their hard work during the alley and pothole blitz, which began in late June.

“This is a great accomplishment,” said Stoney. “I thank DPW Director Bobby Vincent and his team for answering the call of citizens to do more, and to step up these repairs so desperately needed in our alleyways.”

As of November 2017, the department has also filled more than 23,700 potholes, 5,000 more than last year’s total of 18,000.

“This is about progress,” said Stoney. “We are obviously not 100 percent perfect, but we are in the business of showing our residents that we will put an emphasis on ensuring that their city looks great.”

Stone said the Department of Public Works will continue repair work as weather conditions permit.

If you know of an alley in need of repair, you can report it to the city by calling 311. For more information on DPW services and schedules, visit RichmondGov.com.