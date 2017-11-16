× Kaylee and Alvin are looking for a loving, supportive family who will welcome them

RICHMOND, Va. — Alvin has just begun Kindergarten and loves being in the same school as his older sister, Kaylee. He enjoys working outside and taking care of animals. Alvin is a polite, energetic and caring little boy who loves to play with cars, action figures and reading books.

Alvin enjoys participating in community activities. He also enjoys camping. Alvin states he is looking for a dad who will allow him to help with chores around the house.

Alvin has a very close bond with his sister. He is looking for a loving and supportive family who will welcome him and his sister, Kaylee into their home!

Kaylee is a sweet, caring and respectful little girl. She excels in school, specifically in science. Kaylee participates in community events and camps. She is a hard worker and is great with animals. Kaylee loves to play with doll babies. Currently, she cares for animals such as rabbits and geese.

Kaylee is a natural leader and enjoys spending time playing with her younger brother, Alvin. She is an avid reader and has read a great deal of chapter books over summer vacation. Kaylee is looking for a loving, supportive home where she and her brother, Alvin will be welcomed as part of the family.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts –A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.