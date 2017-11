RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Alex Bailey and Restaurateur Joe Kiasuranan of Richmond’s newest eatery Pik Nik visit to share some of their highly anticipated, globally inspired offerings in a relaxed ‘picnic’ styled space. Alex prepares for us a Seared Day Boat Scallop with Colossal Shrimp and showcases some of their other items, such as a Chayote Squash Tart, Pork Sliders, and Creme Brûlée. You can check out Pik Nik at 2301 W. Main St. in Richmond and by visiting https://piknikrva2017.wixsite.com/piknik