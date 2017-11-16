Chesterfield mother hit in face by bullet from neighbor’s gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – A Chesterfield mother was shot in the face when her neighbor’s gun discharged.

Unique Davis and his wife Mygliasi got the call from the victim and they rushed to the hospital, Sunday evening.

“She couldn’t really talk. But you could see the bullet wound lodged in her cheek bone," said Unique Davis.

Officers responded to the Rollingwood Estates apartments off Walmsley Boulevard. Investigators said 25 year old Davante Fernandez was handling a firearm in the apartment next door when the weapon discharged.

The bullet went through the wall, struck the victim in the face and sending her to the hospital.

Davis said the mother of two was in her kid’s bedroom putting on their shoes.

“And then, she raised up she just heard an explosion and blood was everywhere," Davis said. “She grabbed the kids and went for assistance to a neighbor’s house -- take my kids -- I been shot. And the neighbor called 911.”

“Right now, we’re just glad that she is alive," Myglisai Davis said. “It could’ve went the other way, you know, we could’ve been standing here talking about funeral arrangements for somebody.”

Thankfully, her injuries are not life threatening.

Fernandez was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of marijuana.

The family says it will be a long road to recovery.

“We're going to do what we're going to have to do, to make sure the kids are fine,” Davis said. “So, it's going to be tough on her especially now she's not working.”

“She has two kids, one year old and three years...and she can't," Davis added.

Fernandez is in the Chesterfield County jail with no bond.

He goes back to court in January for a preliminary hearing.