Does Nikki-Dee have what it takes to help children at Buttons & Bows?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- I had such a fun and entertaining visit at Buttons & Bows on Parham Road in Henrico. Did you know they specialize in children's shoes? Yes, they will help fit and style your child in shoes that will support healthy growth.

I had the pleasure working with Anne and Amanda.

The family-owned store has been in business for more than 20 years! In addition to shoes, they offer baby gifts, clothing, and toys.

"Nikki-Dee Can You Be Me" airs Thursdays on CBS 6.