Bandana-wearing suspect buys gum, then robs Petersburg Dollar General

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg police say right around 7:30 Thursday night, a man seen in a surveillance picture wearing grey sweatpants and a black bandana over his face, walked in to the Dollar General off South Crater Road and acted like he was shopping.

"There were customers inside during the time of the robbery," said Petersburg Police Lt. Emanuel Chambliss.

The was walking around a Petersburg convenience store wearing a black bandana over his face, but it apparently never raised a red flag to anyone inside.

Chambliss says the suspect must have minty-fresh breath because before demanding money from the clerk, he actually paid two dollars for a pack of Trident gum.

"He made a purchase for a pack of gum before robbing the clerk,” said Chambliss. “And yes, he got his money back."

Police believe the suspect fled on foot. Forensic techs are looking over the surveillance footage and for any other evidence the man may have left in the store.

With customers in the store at the time, police say it’s lucky that no one was hurt.

"If someone walks in and it's not that cold outside and they're wearing a mask, it should raise a red flag that something is not right with the person and they should immediately call police,” said Chambliss.

If you have information that could help detectives, call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

