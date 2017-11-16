Amtrak warns of Staples Mill station construction ahead of holiday travel season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Construction on the parking lot at the Amtrak's Staples Mill station may cause headaches for travelers during the busy travel season.

Kimberly Woods, Amtrak's spokesperson, said the parking lot widening project is currently limiting parking spaces for their customers.

A week before Thanksgiving, the parking lot was nearly full with cars left while their owners left for trips.

"It can get frustrating with long lines and extra passengers at the stations," Woods said. "We do encourage customers give a lot of extra time to the station and to get to their destinations."

During construction and throughout the holidays, customers are encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes early and be picked up and dropped off at the station, use ride sharing or carpool.

Overflow parking is available at the Henrico Park and Ride on Glenside and Cloverdale, which is about 5 blocks to the south.

Woods said the Staples Mill station is the busiest station in the South with more than 370,000 passengers passing through each year.

Construction is on schedule and on budget and will continue to Summer 2018.

More than 51 million Americans are expected to travel by train, plane and automobile 50 miles or more during the holiday season, according to AAA.

It's a 3-percent increase in travelers compared to 2016 and higher than the totals seen since 2005.