Richmond Police Officer critically injured on vacation

RICHMOND, Va. — Veteran Richmond Police Officer Adam Sheer was critically injured November 3 while on vacation in southern Thailand with other police officers, according to a GoFundMe page set-up by relatives.

“He was involved in a serious accident on a motor bike,” his uncle David Sheer said. “He [suffered] three broken vertebrae, three cracked ribs, head trauma, and spinal cord damage.”

Richmond Police confirmed the accident and that Officer Sheer was injured.

Surgery that was supposed to take place in Bangkok had to be postponed after Sheer developed a fever and infections, his uncle said.

“Adam is in desperate need of care and treatment for his serious injuries, that can be best provided in the United States,” David Sheer said. “We can’t wait for insurance answers or delays, we have to take care of Adam and find a way to transport him safely back to Richmond.”

The family set-up a GoFundMe to raise $150,000 believed to be need to pay for specialized medical transportation from Bangkok to Richmond.

“There are certainly other unforeseen costs that will accrue as a result of this tragedy, however our main objective at this time is to get Adam home safely where he can receive the best medical care,” David Sheer said.

Sheer was hired by Richmond Police in 2002.