Virginia Union athletic director denies ‘undisciplined thugs’ comments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Union University football players are voiced their displeasure about the firing of Head Coach Mark James to University President Hakim Lucas during a meeting requested by the team.

This comes amid reports that Panthers Athletic Director Joe Taylor called members of the team "undisciplined thugs” and “idiots” while using expletives after telling the team the school had parted ways with James.

Taylor vehemently denied the accusations Wednesday afternoon by phone.

“If you know Joe Taylor, you know that's not my character,” he said.

Taylor also said that a lack of discipline was the reason for James' dismissal and that he hopes to have a new head coach in place within the next month.

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for continuing coverage of this developing story.