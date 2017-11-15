Riverfront mansion on 24-acre Goochland estate up for auction

GOOCHLAND, Va. — A prime piece of riverfront real estate in the heart of horse country is hitting the auction block this weekend.

The 24-acre Rivers Bend estate, named for its location on a sharp bend of the James River southwest of Crozier, is set to go to the highest bidder in a public sale at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Bidders vying for the property must register by 5 p.m. Friday with Miami-based Platinum Luxury Auctions, which is coordinating the sale for sellers Robert and Lynda Bloch.

The Blochs – a former estate manager and magazine publisher, respectively – purchased the property in 2006 for $2.45 million. It was put in an LLC in 2012 and previously has been listed for sale for $3.95 million.

Consisting of multiple parcels, the primary 12.5-acre parcel that includes a two-story, 6,900-square-foot house built in 1992 was assessed most recently at $1.8 million, according to Goochland County property records.

An 8.6-acre riverfront parcel across adjacent railroad tracks was valued most recently at $4,200. The estate also includes three islands on the river totaling 3 acres.

Platinum President Trayor Lesnock said the Blochs approached the company about auctioning the home. He said the couple, now retired, has been using the property as a horse rescue for retired racehorses that are kept on the premises.

Lesnock said the Blochs are looking to move out of the area in search of another property better suited for their rescue.

Featuring Palladian and Lowland architecture, the four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom house includes a solarium with 22-foot-high ceilings, a study, music room and home theater. The property has several outbuildings, including a powered children’s playhouse, shed, and paddocks and shelter for horses.

