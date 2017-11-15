Police: Teacher sold heroin at Maryland high school

SALISBURY, Maryland — A high school teacher has been charged with selling heroin and prescription medications at the school where she worked.

Monica W. Snee, 51, was arrested November 14 following a month-long investigation.

“Throughout the investigation, it was gleaned that Snee was involved with these illicit sales at several locations throughout Wicomico County including the grounds of Parkside High School where she was employed,” a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, investigators stopped Snee’s car as she left school grounds.

“During the ensuing search of her vehicle the deputies recovered over 100 capsules containing what was identified as heroin. Further search of the vehicle also revealed hundreds of oxycodone pills and a small amount of suboxone strips,” the sheriff’s spokesperson said. “Snee did not have a prescription of either the oxycodone or the suboxone nor were they in a proper prescription container.”

Investigators also found almost $3,000 cash and a supply of empty plastic baggies.

“Based on the amount of drugs seized they appeared destined for distribution by Snee,” the spokesperson said.

Snee was charged with:

Possession of Heroin

Possession of Heroin with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of Heroin with the Intent to Distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone

Possession of Oxycodone

Possession of Oxycodone with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of Oxycodone with the Intent to Distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone

Possession of Suboxone with the Intent to Distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone

She was jailed under a $50,000 bond.