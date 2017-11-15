Henrico business owner says tool thief is threatening his livelihood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico man says a thief who keeps targeting his business is threatening his livelihood after stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of tools over the last couple months.

David Moore says whoever the thief is, he knows the area of eastern Henrico well.

In recent weeks Moore has seen $4,000 worth of tools disappear. But now he’s fighting back.

For Moore, taking inventory of his tools after the guy seen in surveillance video shows up at his East End property is getting old.

“He took this saw and this saw here,” he said, pointing around his shop. “This is the fourth time, actually.”

The latest incident you can see the man in the surveillance take a pair of bolt cutters to a security cable on Moore’s landscaping trailer, before that he hit a contractor’s trailer close by.

“It makes the insurance premiums go up, puts me out of work until I can replace the tools,” Moore said. “Sometimes I have overhead to replace immediately. Sometimes I have to wait a few weeks.”

The prominent signs and cameras appear to have no effect on the thief.

“I put signs up all over the property and either he doesn’t see them, or he just doesn’t care,” said Moore.

Moore wants this thief captured and could use the public’s help. If you know who he is, turn him in before he strikes again and causes even more financial damage to the small business man.

“I encourage everyone to lock their stuff up,” Moore said. “Get some cameras because as you see, they do help.”

If you recognize the man in the surveillance footage, you are asked to call Richmond Metro Crimes Stoppers at 780-1000.