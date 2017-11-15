× Foster an animal for Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Animal Care and Control is looking for people who can foster an animal for Thanksgiving. It’s part of its third annual “Home for the Holidays” push.

People can pick up their animal starting Sunday, November 19. Shelter leaders asked that they keep the animal for at least a week, through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Outreach Coordinator with RACC Robin Young called fostering an animal for Thanksgiving a win for everyone.

“Of course the animals benefit. They get to go into a home and experience family life. The fosters can tell us more about an animal in family setting and it’s a great break for our staff. Reduces the number for our shelter,” said Young.

If you have questions or are interesting in fostering an animal, email RACC Director Christie Peters at Christie.peters@richmondgov.com.