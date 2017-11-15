Enjoy Chef Tom’s Seafood Medley

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Tom Schumaker from Commonwealth Senior Living is back and prepared a White Fish & Mixed Seafood medley. Chef Tom walks us through the steps on creating this healthy and tasty dish that can be served over salad, rice or pasta. For more information please visit https://www.commonwealthal.com/

WHITE FISH & MIXED SEAFOOD WITH FRESH VEGETABLES

SERVES 4 / 318 CALORIES

INGREDIENTS:

2 TABLESPOONS OLIVE OIL

4 CLOVES MINCED GARLIC

1 TABLESPOON FRESH OREGANO (MINCED)

1 YELLOW SQUASH OR ZUCCHINI SQUASH (SMALL DICE)

4 OUNCES OF SLICED MUSHROOMS

6 OUNCES CHOPPED ROMA (PLUM) TOMATOES

2 / 4 OUNCE WHITE FISH

½ POUND 16-20 COUNT SHRIMP

½ POUND BAY SCALLOPS

½ CUP WHITE WINE (YOUR FAVORITE)

DIRECTIONS:

PLACE OLIVE OIL IN A SKILLET OVER MEDIUM HEAT; STIR IN GARLIC AND OREGANO; ADD SQUASH, WHITE FISH, SHRIMP AND SCALLOPS; TURN WHITE FISH, SHRMP, SCALLOPS AND ADD MUSHROOMS AND TOMATOES; ADD WHITE WINE TO DEGLAZE SKILLET… SERVE OVER PASTA, RICE OR YOUR FAVORITE SALAD MIXTURE