Man at Chesterfield Chick-fil-A walks off with woman’s phone: police

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers has asked for help finding a man who swiped a woman’s phone from Chick-fil-a.

“A young lady stopped for a bite to eat at Chick-fil-A just off Hull Street Rd. She placed her smartphone down on the counter while paying for her meal and inadvertently left it behind,” a​ Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers spokesperson said. “The man in line behind her decided to take the misplaced phone and keep it for himself. Take a look at the photos. You can actually see him with his hand on the phone.”

The incident happened back on June 13, 2017.

“Officers were using other investigative techniques and following other leads before asking for assistance from Crime Solvers,” the spokesperson said about the delayed report.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.