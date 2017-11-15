Attempt to sell child for sex leads agents to Dinwiddie home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE, Va. -- Federal agents entered a home before sunrise Wednesday morning looking for child pornography and anything connected to the exploitation of child.

About a dozen agents on hand to execute the search warrant, and they used diversionary devices to enter the Cox Road home.

"It was scary; like boom, boom, boom,” said one neighbor.

The neighbor peeked out the kitchen window and saw about three or four cop cars with the road blocked off.

Those living nearby were shocked and concerned over the content for which agents searched.

"Oh yeah, it's definitely scary, cause there's a lot of kids in this neighborhood, it's definitely scary,” said one resident.

Homeland Security Investigators spent hours searching the house and two out buildings.

The search warrant revealed that three cell phones, and both desktop and laptop computers were seized.

A Dinwiddie County Deputy lead 27 year old Benjamin Lee Brooks out of the house in handcuffs.

Brooks is from Fredericksburg, and is not the home-owner.

The charges against Brooks are out of Prince William County. His three felony charges all pertain to the possession, sale or distribution of obscene materials.

The affidavit cites an internet sting as probable cause to obtain the search. The document alleges that during the sting someone was attempting to sell their underage daughter for sex.

At this time there have been no other arrests.