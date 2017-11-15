Win Dominion Energy 🎄Christmas Parade VIP experience, AAA membership and roadside kit

Don’t miss your chance to score a VIP experience at Dominion Energy🎄 Christmas Parade, including continental breakfast/coffee in the Science Museum of Virginia with your friends from CBS 6 and four seats in the Grand Stand.

Plus, you’ll also win a AAA membership and car roadside kit from AAA Mid-Atlantic News.

Click here to enter by telling is how you’re “Getting Holiday Travel Ready” on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll post the winner here on WTVR.com and on Facebook Saturday!

Not a AAA Member? Click here to learn more!

Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company. Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use.