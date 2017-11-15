× 4th Annual Illuminate Light Show and Santa’s Village

RICHMOND, Va. —

4th Annual Illuminate Light Show and Santa’s Village, Friday, November 17 – December 31, open nightly at 5:00 pm, rain or shine and on holidays.

Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village, Central Virginia’s largest drive-thru Christmas light show, opens Friday, November 17 at Meadow Event Park in Doswell. The route consists of over 1.5 miles of dazzling Christmas lights, synchronized to music on your own radio. Hundreds of thousands of LED lights, dozens of displays and Christmas songs make for the perfect annual family tradition. After the journey through the Christmas lights, visitors can enjoy Santa’s Village featuring pictures with Santa, entertainment, shopping, hot and cold food items and delicious treats.

Pets are welcome in Santa’s Village every Tuesday night through Christmas Eve.