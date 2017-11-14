× Spirit Airlines to fly non-stop from Richmond to Florida

RICHMOND, Va. — Travelers will soon have a new option to fly south for the winter, and summer for that matter.

Spirit Airlines announced it will start offering daily non-stop flights from Richmond International Airport to Orlando International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in March 2018.

“As a Richmond native, I’m thrilled to bring our ultra-low fares to my hometown,” Bobby Schroeter, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Consumer Marketing, said. “Watching both this community and this airline grow and change over the last decade, I know the time is right to bring Spirit to Virginia. Our commitment to low fares will bring more travel opportunities to the area, whether it be a family theme park vacation or last-minute beach getaway.”

Visit Spirit’s website to view the latest travel deals.