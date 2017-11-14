× Police investigating suspicious death in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Henrico County’s East End after a man was found dead inside of a vehicle Tuesday.

The deceased man was located by a patrol officer conducting patrols in the Millers Lane area of the county.

Police have not releasing additional details, but say that they are not looking for suspects at this time.

