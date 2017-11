× Person hit, killed by police car in Waverly

WAVERLY, Va – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident Tuesday morning in Sussex County.

Officials say a Waverly Police Officer was driving eastbound on Route 460 around 1:50 a.m. when the officer hit a person in the roadway at the intersection of Route 40.

Virginia State Police sent an accident reconstruction team to the scene to assist with the investigation.

All lanes on Route 460 were shutdown for the investigation.