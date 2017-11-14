“Mary Poppins” Comes to The River City

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Repertory Theatre presents its latest offering, “ Mary Poppins” that opens on stage with a preview Thursday, November 16th. Stacey Cabaj, who plays Mary Poppins, and Morgan Reynolds, who plays Bert, sit down with us to chat about what audiences can expect of the the upcoming production. Stacey and Morgan also performed the classic song, “Chim Chim Cher-ee’ accompanied by keyboardist Anthony Smith. Catch this award-winning production LIVE on stage through New Year’s Eve at The November Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit http://va-rep.org or call the box office at 804-282-2620.