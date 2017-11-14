× Boy Scout DaShawn is looking for a forever family

RICHMOND, Va. — DaShawn is smart, pleasant, and creative. He is very curious about the world around him, and this desire for knowledge manifests as a keen interest in science and how things work. DaShawn enjoys meeting new people and is very polite and engaging.

DaShawn is an enthusiastic origamist and loves to make his art for others. He enjoys amusement parks and runs around to get on every ride. He spends his free time playing video games and exploring the outdoors.

DaShawn states he was previously a Boy Scout and would very much like to become active with them again. DaShawn is looking for a forever family where he will feel free to be himself!

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts –A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.