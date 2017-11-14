Group provides Richmond children with a better night’s sleep

RICHMOND, Va. — Bridging RVA is collecting donations for its annual “150 Beds for 150 Kids” drive.

Bridging RVA has organized dozens of volunteers and businesses to provide bed frames, twin mattress sets, sheets, blankets and pillows to 150 children in and around Richmond.

“It’s hard to believe that children in our area are sleeping on floors, sofas and chairs,” Bridging RVA’s founder and Executive Director John Sawyer said. “It has been said ‘don’t let a child go to bed hungry.’ How about we first make sure children have a bed to go to?”

The donations will be delivered to those in need this Saturday.

“I can’t begin to express the joy that these children show when they get to sit, lay on and jump on their very own beds- something most of us take for granted,” Bridging RVA board member Ginger O’Neil said.

