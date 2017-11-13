Woman recovering after shooting at Matoaca home: Crime Insider

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A woman is recovering after shots were fired Friday night in the Matoaca area of Chesterfield County, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Police say the shooting happened in the 20000 block of Glenlivet Court.

Crime Insider sources tell Burkett that a woman at the home was hit by a bullet. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Forensic officers were back on scene Saturday looking for shell casings and evidence.

There is no word on a suspect in the case at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.