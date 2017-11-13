× Trails & Shores clothing store opens in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. — A local clothing retailer that got its start online during early days of the VCU “Havoc” craze is up and running in its first permanent digs.

Trails & Shores, which makes and sells shirts, decals and other items emblazoned with local themes, last month opened a store in Shockoe Bottom at 1906 E. Main Street.

Owner Meade Fitzgerald started the company as an online retailer and pop-up shop amid the Rams’ Final Four run in 2011, making and selling VCU-branded apparel. After a few name changes over the years, Fitzgerald decided to lay down brick-and-mortar roots in the Bottom.

“I feel like I’m getting in at the right time,” he said of the neighborhood.

Shockoe Bottom recently has drawn the attention of brewers, restaurants and other developers, driven in part by renovations of the 17th Street Farmers’ Market and Main Street Station.

