Police issue alert over missing Chesterfield sisters

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police in Chesterfield are searching for two missing sisters.

Mikeirra Franklin (left) and Danshae Jones were last seen Saturday, according to Chesterfield Police Lt. Don Story.

Police have not yet said where they believe the girls were headed, who they were with, nor what they were wearing when they were last seen.

Both girls, according to police, are under 18 years old.

Anyone with information about Mikeirra Franklin or Danshae Jones was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-0660 or 804-748-1251.

Witnesses can send news tips and additional photos here.